Investiture ceremony at SBR DAV Public School

The investiture ceremony for the academic session 2025-26 was solemnly held at SBR DAV Public School, marking the formal induction of the newly elected student council. The event aimed to foster leadership and a sense of responsibility among students. The principal, Jaswinder Kaur, was escorted to the stage by the school band and conferred badges and sashes upon the council members. The newly appointed leaders included: Jasnoor Singh (Head Boy), Shabanpreet Kaur (Head Girl), Prabhjot Singh and Jasneet Kaur (Sports Captains), Dharampreet Singh and Gurjot Kaur (Junior Sports Captains), Kartik Sandal and Navjot Kaur (Discipline Captains), House Prefects, CCA Members, House Captains, and Mehakdeep Singh and Harleen Kaur (Eco-friendly Captains). In her address, the principal congratulated the council members and urged them to uphold the values of integrity, accountability, and service.

