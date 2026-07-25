Investiture Ceremony at Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, Chandigarh

The Investiture Ceremony was celebrated at Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, Chandigarh, formally inducting the Student Council for the 2026-27 academic year. Senior Deputy Mayor Jasmanpreet Singh attended as the chief guest and urged students to uphold discipline, integrity and the spirit of service. He presented badges and sashes to the newly elected office-bearers along with the Director Principal and the Principal. The council includes Head Boy Jugatpreet Singh, Head Girl Alizee, Sports Captain Ada Verma, Discipline In-charges Samara Kalyan, Jarvis Verma and Saanvi and House Captains Natasha, Gaurav, Anushka, Aadarsh, Vaanya, Gurpartap, Samya and Partiksh. The Director Principal and the Principal congratulated the council members, reminding them that leadership demands responsibility, exemplary conduct and service before self.
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