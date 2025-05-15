DT
PT
Investiture ceremony at Stepping Stones School, Sector 37D, Chandigarh

School Notes
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:30 AM May 15, 2025 IST
The school held its investiture ceremony to appoint the student council for academic session 2025-26. The ceremony marked the formal installation of the school's young leaders who will shoulder responsibilities with dedication and pride. Srishti and Aarav Sharma were appointed the school captains, whereas Kanish and Yuvam Gupta were appointed school vice-captains. The Principal congratulated all appointees, encouraging them to lead by example and serve as role models for their peers.

