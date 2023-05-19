Investiture ceremony at Stepping Stones Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The school held its investiture ceremony, where the newly elected student council members were formally appointed. Students were selected for various positions viz. House Captains and Vice-Captains, Leadership Training Service Captains, Discipline and so on based on their outstanding performance in academics and other creative abilities. Principal Anu Kumar handed the mantle of responsibilities and power to new School Captains Tarita Sharma and Deepak Kumar, wishing them and the entire council, success in all their endeavours. She advised students to be the architects of the future and builders of a collective vision, thereby leaving behind a legacy for all to cherish.