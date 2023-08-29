Investiture ceremony at The Century School, Gharaunda

The school organised 22nd investiture ceremony. The event started with a march past by cadets of NCC (Air Wing) and NCC (Army Wing) and student members of the four houses of the school, ie Cogent, Creative, Cruise and Crusade, led by the school Cabinet, to the stage. There the proud Captains, Vice-Captains, Sports Captains and Prefects took pledge with Principal Dr Karuna Arora in the presence of Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal and many other distinguished guests. The Managing Director congratulated all the members of the Cabinet and asked them to always abide by the rules.
