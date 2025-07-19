Investiture ceremony conducted

Ryan International School, Patiala, conducted its investiture ceremony for the academic year 2025-26, marking a significant event that emphasises leadership, responsibility, and discipline. The ceremony began with a solemn march past, showcasing the pride and spirit of the newly elected council members. The event was graced by Dr Suresh Kumar, Associate Professor at Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Drug Research at Punjabi University, Patiala. Principal Pooja Sharma administered the oath to the student council members, who pledged to uphold the values and vision of the school with dedication and integrity. The newly appointed senior council members president Mannat Dhindsa, vice-president Abhiraj Mehsempuri, prime minister Shubhpreet Kaur, deputy prime minister Jasleen Kaur Dhillon, speaker Akshat Sharma, deputy speaker Pranvat Singh and from junior council head boy Aditya Mittal head girl Aaruhi Goyal along with house captains received their portfolios with confidence and pride. The ceremonial pinning of badges and handing over of flags marked the formal entrustment of duties. The principal congratulated the student leaders and encouraged them to lead by example and act as role models for their peers.

