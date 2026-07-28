Investiture Ceremony held

Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Chandigarh, witnessed a solemn and inspiring Investiture Ceremony for Umeed - The Interact Club and Sparkles - The EarlyAct Club. The ceremony was graced by Rtn Teena Virk, President, Rotary Club, Chandigarh, as the chief guest. The highlight of the event was the investiture of the newly elected office-bearers of Umeed - The Interact Club and Sparkles - The EarlyAct Club, who solemnly pledged to uphold the ideals of leadership, service and integrity. Principal Sr Venita Joseph congratulated the newly elected cabinet and exhorted them to carry forward the cherished Heartian legacy by becoming instruments of hope and positive change.

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