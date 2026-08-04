Investiture ceremony held

The investiture ceremony was held at Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantonment. The ceremony commenced with the formal introduction of the newly appointed Student Council for the academic session 2026-27 by Coordinator Rashmi Gupta. Pravar and Shivansh were appointed Head Boy and Vice-Head Boy, while Himani and Anshika were appointed Head Girl and Vice-Head Girl, respectively. Taking the solemn oath of office, the newly appointed Student Council pledged unwavering commitment to its duties. The council members were ceremoniously conferred with epaulettes, badges, and sashes by Principal Munish Jain. In his inspiring address, Jain congratulated the young leaders and emphasised that every position of responsibility is a call to service towards oneself, the school, and the wider student community. He reminded them that they were expected to lead by example and inspire others through their conduct.

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