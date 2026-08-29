Investiture ceremony held

Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh, held its investiture ceremony with enthusiasm and dignity, formally appointing its newly elected Student Council. Arshbir Singh was appointed Head Boy, Cheshta Sharma Head Girl, Aarav Bhaskar Deputy Head Boy and Aasmi Singla Deputy Head Girl. House Captains, Vice-Captains, Club Captains and Prefects were also invested with badges and sashes. Scholar Badges were presented to deserving students for academic excellence. During the oath-taking ceremony, the young leaders pledged to uphold school values and discharge their responsibilities with sincerity, integrity and dedication, embracing leadership as a commitment to service and setting a positive example.

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