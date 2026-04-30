Investiture ceremony held

St Mary’s School, Chandigarh, organised its annual investiture ceremony for the 2026-27 academic session. The newly elected student council members were officially entrusted with their responsibilities. The programme began with the welcome of chief guest Inspector Eram Rizvi, SHO, Women Police Station, Sector 17, Chandigarh, followed by prayer, lamp lighting and planter presentation. Students presented a disciplined march past, welcome dance and group song. Principal Neha Kashyap highlighted the true meaning of leadership, while Chairman Father Aji K Chacko blessed the young leaders. Council members were honoured with badges and took the oath of office. Royce Thomas was appointed as the Head Boy and Aasma Gupta as the Head Girl of the school. The chief guest inspired students to lead with courage and honesty. The ceremony ended with a vote of thanks and the rendition of the national anthem.
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