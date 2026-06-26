Investiture Ceremony held

Takshila International School, Mandi, organised a grand Investiture Ceremony for its Student Council. The event was graced by Chairperson Nutan Kashyap, Director-Principal Shailja Kashyap and Principal Priyanka Banta. The dignitaries conferred badges and sashes upon the newly elected student leaders and administered the oath of office, encouraging them to discharge their responsibilities with dedication and integrity. Gopika was appointed President of the Student Council, Devarsh as Vice-President, Sneha as Head Girl, Agamveer as Head Boy, Daivesh as Sports Captain, Ansh Vaidya as Sports Vice-Captain, Kritika as Discipline Head Girl, Shivansh as Discipline Head Boy, Kriti as Assistant Discipline Head Girl and Vivaan as Assistant Discipline Head Boy. The school also announced the office-bearers of its various houses and student clubs to promote holistic development and leadership skills among students. Congratulating the newly appointed student leaders, Director-Principal Shailja Kashyap stated that the Student Council serves as an important link between the school administration and students. She emphasised that such leadership opportunities provide an excellent platform for developing responsibility, confidence and leadership skills.

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