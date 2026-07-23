Investiture ceremony held

The campus of Shivalik International Public School, Naraingarh, buzzed with pride and responsibility as it celebrated its annual investiture ceremony. The event marked the official induction of the new Student Council for the academic year, where promising young leaders pledged their commitment to the school’s values and governance. The ceremony commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by a welcome dance that set a solemn and dignified tone for the occasion. The badge-pinning and sash-donning ceremonies were the highlights of the event, as the newly elected student leaders stepped forward to shoulder their responsibilities. The newly elected office-bearers were: Senior Head Boy – Jitesh; Senior Head Girl – Himanshi; Junior Head Boy – Devik; and Junior Head Girl – Aradhya. Along with the House Captains, Vice-Captains, and Sports Prefects, they took a solemn oath administered by the Principal, pledging to serve the institution with integrity, uphold the school’s code of conduct, and lead their peers by example. Congratulating the newly appointed council, the Principal remarked: “Leadership is not a title; it is a responsibility to inspire and lift others. Remember that your peers will look to you for direction and strength. Walk with humility, lead with courage, and always strive to leave a legacy of kindness and academic excellence behind you. We have immense faith in your potential to lead the student body to greater heights.” The school management also extended its warm congratulations and blessings to the Student Council, emphasising the importance of character-building alongside academic excellence and reaffirming that true education lies in empowering students to take ownership of their journey. The memorable ceremony concluded with the rendition of the school anthem, leaving the newly elected leaders energised and the audience inspired for a successful academic year ahead.

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