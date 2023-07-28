Investiture ceremony held at Aravali International School, Pkl

The school held first investiture ceremony of the Student Council. This ceremony was a grand affair attended by the school’s faculty and students. Principal Gurvinder Sohi delivered an inspiring speech highlighting the significance of leadership in nurturing young minds and shaping a better future. She emphasised on the qualities of integrity, compassion and discipline that the newly appointed leaders must exemplify in their roles. The elected representatives, adorned with badges and holding their respective house flags, took an oath to uphold the values of the institution and work tirelessly for the welfare of their fellow students. Various positions, such as School Captain, Sports Captain, House Captains and House Vice-Captains were announced and the position holders wer given badges. In her address, the newly appointed School Captain pledged to lead by example and strive to make a positive impact during their tenure.
