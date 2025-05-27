Investiture ceremony held at Baby Convent School, Banur

The school recently held its Investiture Ceremony wherein it marked the induction of the newly elected student leaders for the academic year 2025-2026. The ceremony commenced with a parade, setting a solemn tone for the event. The procession featured the newly elected leaders accompanied by the House Captains, each proudly carrying their respective House flags. The procession was followed by the oath-taking ceremony. Head Boy Tripat Dhiman, Head Girl Shubhpreet Kaur, Students' Representative Gurleen Kaur, Sports Captain (Boy) Priyanshu, Sports Captain (Girl) Bhumika Sharma, House Captains, Vice House Captains and their prefects - Shivaji, Tagore, Aryabhatta and Raman - pledged to uphold the values and traditions of the school. Badges and sashes were conferred upon the elected leaders by the Director. Principal Subeena Anand addressed one and all where she expressed confidence in the abilities of the newly appointed leaders and wished them success in their endeavours.

