Investiture ceremony held at KV, Alalilal

The investiture ceremony inducted the newly elected and selected members of the school’s prefectorial board. The ceremony started by lighting a lamp. Newly formed council — Head Boy and Head Girl, Deputy Head Boy, Deputy Head Girl, House Captains, Vice House Captains, Sports Captains and CCA Prefects — was honoured by Principal Bimla Verma. Abhinav and Vanshika Baloria of Class XII were bestowed with the titles of Head Boy and Head Girl, respectively, whereas Shubh and Parisha of Class XI were chosen as Deputy Head Boy and Deputy Head Girl, respectively.
