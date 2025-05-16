Investiture ceremony held at The Paradise International School, Ghagga

The school hosted its investiture ceremony to formally induct the newly elected student council for the academic session 2025-26. The event commenced with a soulful prayer invoking blessings for the leaders of tomorrow. The elected members of the Student Council marched confidently to the stage, showcasing their commitment and discipline. School Managing Director Dr Amritpal Singh Kaleka administered the oath of office, encouraging the students to uphold the values of integrity, responsibility and service. Pratibha of Class XII was elected the president of the Student Council, while Ishika Sharma and Sukhpreet Singh got the titles for Head Girl and Head Boy, respectively. Armaan Sharma, Dilpreet Singh, Simranpreet Kaur and Simran Aggarwal got the responsibilities of School Captains. Badges and sashes were presented to them along with the Captains and Vice Captains of the four houses and the representatives of school clubs, acknowledging their roles in leading the student body. In her address, school Principal Parminder Kaur emphasized the importance of student leadership and urged the council to lead by example, while fostering unity and collaboration. The event was presided upon by the school Managing Director.

