Investiture ceremony held

Investiture ceremony held

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
The investiture ceremony was held at Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi. The important occasion marked the formal installation of the newly elected students’ council for the academic year providing them with an opportunity to take up leadership roles and responsibilities within the school community. The day started with the traditional welcome song evoking blessings for the smooth conduct of the event. The ceremony witnessed active participation from students who had been elected through the process of democratic election through secret ballot. Newly appointed head boy Tushar Sharma of science stream and head girl Arshpreet Kaur from commerce stream, house captains, and secretary were adorned with sashes and badges. The students took the oath of office promising to fulfil their duties with sincerity, integrity and dedication. Principal Kavita Atri addressed the gathering and praised the students for the dedications and active participation. Vice-President Amritpal Singh also lauded the efforts of the school in organising the elections and ceremony. The event concluded with the rendition of the national anthem and vote of thanks.

