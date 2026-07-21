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Home / The School Tribune / Investiture ceremony organised

Investiture ceremony organised

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:26 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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St Teresa Convent School, Sector 25, Panchkula, organised its investiture ceremony for the academic session 2026–27 with great pride and dignity. The programme commenced with a warm welcome, followed by the ceremonial introduction of the newly elected student leaders. Head Boy Saurabh (Class XII) and Head Girl Ridhima (Class XII) were invited to the stage and received enthusiastic applause for their achievement and commitment to lead the student fraternity. The ceremony continued with the introduction of the Sports Captain, Navdeep (Class X), followed by the captains of the four houses. Harsh (Jal House), Viraj (Prithvi House), Vanshika Malik (Agni House), and Manav (Vayu House) were conferred with their badges of responsibility. The Vice-Captains — Rehan, Aradhya, Jayaditya, and Sadhil — were then introduced, followed by the Subordinate House Captains — Priyanshi, Gurnoor, Ritika, Sukhman, and Deeksha — who pledged to support their respective House Captains with dedication and sincerity. The badges were presented by the dignitaries, signifying the trust and confidence reposed in the student leaders. The newly appointed council members then took the oath of office, solemnly pledging to uphold the values, traditions, and discipline of the institution while discharging their duties with honesty, integrity, and commitment. Principal Nidhi Lamba congratulated the Student Council members and encouraged them to lead by example, inspire their peers, and shoulder their responsibilities with confidence, humility, and a spirit of service.

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