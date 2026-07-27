Investiture Ceremony organised

Navyug Senior Secondary School, Kurukshetra, organised its Investiture Ceremony to formally induct the newly elected Student Council for the academic session. The ceremony was graced by the chief guest, Dr Meera Gautam, along with the Director, BD Gaba and Principal Dr Devender Arora. The dignitaries formally invested the newly elected Student Council members with badges of office and presented them with their appointment letters, symbolising the trust and responsibility bestowed upon them. Headmistress Preeti Mishra administered the oath of office and secrecy, inspiring young leaders to discharge their duties with sincerity, integrity and dedication. The newly elected Student Council comprises Rohit as Head Boy, Mayank as Deputy Head Boy, Angel as Head Girl and Vanshika Sharma as Deputy Head Girl. The ceremony concluded on an inspiring note, with the school extending its best wishes to the new office-bearers for a successful and responsible tenure.

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