Investiture ceremony organised

DAV Police Public School, Panchkula, organised its investiture ceremony to formally induct the Student Council for the academic session 2026–27. Chief guest Aditi Singh, DCP, Panchkula, Haryana, conferred badges and sashes upon the newly elected council members. Harshit was appointed Head Boy, while Varsha assumed the responsibility of Head Girl. Addressing the gathering, Aditi Singh motivated students to lead with discipline, integrity, and dedication. Principal Amita Sachdeva congratulated the council members, proposed the vote of thanks, and wished the young leaders a successful tenure.

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