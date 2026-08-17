Investiture ceremony organised

The annual investiture ceremony was organised at Guru Harkrishan Public School, Derabassi. The newly elected Head Boy, Head Girl, Captains, Vice-Captains and Stage Secretaries took an oath to remain dedicated to the welfare of their fellow students. Raj Singh (Class XII-Commerce) was selected as Head Boy, while Harmandeep Kaur (Class XII-Arts) was selected as Head Girl. School Principal Kavita Attri honoured the new leaders by pinning badges on them and administering the oath of office. She motivated the students to discharge their responsibilities with ethics, truthfulness, dedication, self-discipline, honesty and hard work. The school’s managing committee and vice-president Amritpal Singh congratulated the student leaders and expressed hope that they would prove to be inspiring role models for their peers in the years to come. At the end of the ceremony, the students pledged to fulfil their responsibilities and uphold the prestige of the school. The event concluded with the rendition of the national anthem.
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