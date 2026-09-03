Investiture ceremony organised

MM Public School, Assandh, organised its investiture ceremony, formally inducting the newly elected Student Council led by Head Girl Priyanshi and Head Boy Jatin of Class XII (Commerce). Badges were presented to the House Captains and Vice-Captains of Bhagat, Kabir, Tagore and Vivekanand Houses by Director RV Bhardwaj, Principal SK Choudhary and Vice-Principal Mala Zood. The ceremony featured an oath-taking, with student leaders pledging to uphold school values, discipline and responsibilities with sincerity, dedication and integrity.

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