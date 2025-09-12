DT
Investiture ceremony organised

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 12, 2025 IST
An investiture ceremony was organised at MM Public School, Assandh. Badges were presented to the newly elected student council, led by Head Girl Jashan Preet, and Head Boy Shivanshu. All four House Captains, Vice-Captains, along with House Masters were felicitated. Principal Sushma Gour pinned the badges to the newly appointed House Captains and Vice-Captains. The ceremony concluded with a group photograph. The highlight of the day was the solemn oath-taking ceremony, where under the guidance of Principal Sushma Gaur, the newly appointed leaders pledged to uphold the values of the school and perform their duties with sincerity and dedication.

