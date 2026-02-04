Investiture ceremony organised

Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, organised an investiture ceremony for the senior wing, marking the formal induction of the newly elected student council members for the academic session. The ceremony commenced on a solemn note, symbolising the values of responsibility, integrity, and leadership that the young office-bearers are expected to uphold. A key highlight of the event was the handing over of the house and school flags, signifying the smooth transition of leadership and the trust reposed in the newly appointed leaders. The outgoing Head Boy and Head Girl of the senior wing addressed the gathering with heartfelt speeches, reflecting on their journey, experiences, and learnings during their tenure. They expressed gratitude to the school leadership and teachers for their guidance and encouraged the new council members to lead with humility, teamwork, and dedication. The newly inducted 32 leaders took the oath of office which was administered by the Director, pledging to perform their duties with sincerity and to be role models for their peers. The young leaders stood proud, wearing their badges of honour, as they accepted the responsibility entrusted to them. Japtesh Singh Sodhi took charge of Head Boy (Senior Wing), and Ksheerja Head Girl (Senior Wing). The ceremony was further enriched by a motivational address by the School Director Major General TPS Waraich VSM, who congratulated the outgoing and incoming council members. Emphasising the importance of character, discipline, and service, the Director inspired the students to view leadership as an opportunity to make a positive difference and to lead by example both within and beyond the school campus. The ceremony concluded on an optimistic note, leaving the students motivated and eager to contribute meaningfully to school life.

