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Home / The School Tribune / Investiture ceremony organised

Investiture ceremony organised

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:27 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised an investiture ceremony, reflecting the school’s dedication to fostering leadership and excellence among students. The ceremony commenced with the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp, symbolising the illumination of knowledge and the beginning of new responsibilities. Principal Gulshan Kaur conferred badges upon the School Core — Jasganeev Kaur, Chahat Sikka, Akshita Chawla, Tanishq Kapoor and Mishthi — along with the House Council members, marking the start of their leadership roles in upholding the institution’s values. The School Core shared their perspective on collaborative leadership and the importance of unity and collective effort. The House Core representatives underscored the importance of cultivating strong character and inspiring others through leading by example. The pledge was administered by the School Core, as the council members solemnly committed themselves to their duties and responsibilities. The ceremony concluded with an inspiring address by the Principal, where she highlighted the values that define a true Bhavanite. She reminded students of the hard work of their predecessors in building the school’s reputation and encouraged them to be honest and respectful. The event reaffirmed the school’s legacy of fostering leadership and excellence, establishing an inspiring and optimistic tone for the academic year ahead. The ceremony culminated with the singing of the ‘Bhavan Stuti’, followed by the national anthem.

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