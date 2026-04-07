Investiture ceremony organised

Convent of Jesus and Mary School, Chelsea, Shimla, organised its Investiture Ceremony 2026 marking a significant occasion in the school calendar. The ceremony formally entrusted responsibilities to the newly elected members of the Senior Student Council for the academic session 2026-2027. The chief guest was Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University. His presence added great inspiration and dignity to the occasion. The ceremony commenced with a prayer, invoking blessings for the newly appointed leaders. Principal Sr Greta extended a warm welcome to the chief guest. It was under her able guidance that the entire ceremony was conducted with remarkable precision and grace. Sr Greta congratulated the newly elected student council as well as the parents in her inspiring and motivating address. The highlight of the event was the formal conferment of badges and flags to the newly elected council members. With pride and solemnity, the student leaders pledged to uphold the values and ethos of the institution. The presence of the proud parents of the council members made the occasion even more special and memorable. An impressive and inspiring speech was delivered by the Head Girl, who expressed gratitude for the trust reposed in the council and assured her commitment towards fulfilling her duties with sincerity and dedication. In his address, the chief guest congratulated the young leaders and encouraged them to lead with dedication, humility, and a strong sense of responsibility. He inspired the students to become role models and contribute meaningfully to society. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the chief guest, parents, staff, and students for making the event a grand success. The investiture ceremony served as a reminder that leadership is not merely about authority, but about service, commitment, and setting an example for others to follow.

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