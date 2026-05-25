Investiture Ceremony organised at St Vivekanand Millennium School

St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore, organised the grand Investiture Ceremony, “Anukaran Samaroh 2026”, to formally induct the newly elected Student Council for the academic session 2026–27. The oath-taking ceremony was conducted by Principal Dr Piyush Punj, who administered the oath of office and confidentiality to the newly elected council members. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted that discipline forms the foundation of effective leadership and that true leaders inspire others through empathy, cooperation, and dedication. He encouraged the students to uphold the glorious legacy of the school and become torchbearers of its ideals through their exemplary actions and service-oriented attitude. The newly constituted Student Council includes Naitik Dhiman as Head Boy and Trishi Walia as Head Girl. Karnish Anand was entrusted with the responsibility of Sports Captain, Siya Rohilla as Literary Captain, Siddhi Thakur as Cultural Captain, Shivam Bansal as Discipline Captain, and Anshuman Saroha as Social Awareness Captain. The leadership responsibilities of the four school houses were also formally entrusted to deserving student representatives. Himalaya House will be led by Garima and Daman Rana; Neelgiri House by Shivani and Anushka; Shivalik House by Anveer Singh and Dhananjay Singh; and Vindhya House by Geetanshi and Kamakshi Pal, serving respectively as Captains and Vice-Captains. The selected council members expressed their commitment to fulfilling their responsibilities with sincerity, discipline, dedication, and honesty while upholding the dignity of their respective posts. A total of 25 enthusiastic students participated in the selection process for the formation of the Student Council. To ensure transparency and fairness, a special selection committee conducted a well-structured interview process to assess the candidates on the basis of leadership qualities, communication skills, confidence, decision-making ability, and sense of responsibility. The students displayed remarkable enthusiasm, confidence, and discipline while presenting their ideas and showcasing their talent and personality during the interaction sessions.

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