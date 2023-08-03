Investiture Ceremony organised at The Millennium School, Kurukshetra

The school organised the Investiture Ceremony. The ceremony began with a march past by all members of the school prefectorial board carrying their school and house flags. Director-Principal Amita Kochhar presented badges and sashes to the School Prefects - Head Boy, Head-Girl, Sports Prefect, Cultural Prefect, Extra co-curricular Activities Prefect, Health Prefects, House Prefects. Bhavkaran Singh of Class XI has been appointed the Head Boy and Samridhi of Class XII Head Girl. Yash of Class XI and Aayushi Kamboj of Class XII have been made the House Captains of Agni House. Dev Saini and Aarushi Saharan of Class XII have been made the House Captains of Jal House. Chanidhay and Arshia Sangwan of Class XI have been appointed the House Captains of Prithvi House. Piyush and Manya of Class XII have been appointed the House Captains of Aakash House. All the 66 members of the Prefectorial Board took the oath to discharge the given responsibilities diligently following the rules and regulations of the school. Director-Principal Amita Kochhar congratulated the appointed leaders. The entire ceremony was live on Facebook. Parents and teachers watched, liked and shared the glorious moment to motivate all the School Prefects.

#Kurukshetra