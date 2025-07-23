Investiture ceremony organised

The investiture ceremony for the session 2025-26 was held at AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali. The newly elected office-bearers were presented with badges and sashes. The event began with a welcome address followed by the lighting of the torch by the Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Jasdeep Kalra, Associate Director (Administration), AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Sidhant, Associate Director (Academics), AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Parnika Singh, and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla. The school choir welcomed the guests with soulful singing. All newly designated members were felicitated with sashes and badges. They took the oath and promised to serve the institution with sincerity. They were brimming with confidence to shoulder the assigned duties. Jasdeep Kalra congratulated the council members and urged them to perform their duties diligently and serve as role models for all students. Senior Secondary Head Girl Damnpreet and Senior Secondary Head Boy Maahir in their speech promised to work with utmost sincerity and keep the AKSIPS banner flying high. A motivational dance performance was the icing on the cake. The event concluded with the national anthem sung in unison.

