Investiture ceromony at St Mary's School, Chandigarh

The Investiture ceremony was held at the school in the presence of Chairman, Rev Fr Aju Abraham, Principal, DrMartin Das Rao and the members of the management committee. A prayer song was rendered by the school choir at the beginning of the ceremony. The council members were conferred with badges and sashes. This year's council comprised of Hiten Walia (Head Boy), Nyansa Singh (Head Girl), Deputy Head Boy and Deputy Head Girl along with House Captains and Vice Captains, Sports Captain, Sports Vice Captain and Presidents and Vice Presidents of the different clubs of the school. Dr. Martin Das Rao administered the oath to all office-bearers. He asked them to abide by the school rules and hold the motto of the school 'By love, we serve' in high esteem. They also pledged to work towards making the school environment a safer and inclusive space for all students. Rev Fr Aju Abraham expressed his faith that these young leaders would imbibe the values of righteousness, empathy, kindness and selflessness and fulfil their responsibilities to abide by the rules and conventions of the institution. He also guided the Student Council to live up to the ideals and principles of the school. Hiten Walia, School Head Boy, proposed the Vote of Thanks and expressed commitment to enhance emotional, educational and behavioural well-being of the students, and to improve the culture at theirschool.