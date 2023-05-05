Investiture ceromony at Swaraj Public School, Damla

The Investiture ceremony marked the formation of a new 'Student Cabinet' for the academic session 2023-24 of the school. A spirit of unity and dynamism filled the air as the grand Ceremony commenced with the a prayer song rendered by the school choir. It was a proud moment for all parents of the newly elected cabinet members to witness their children being invested with great responsibilities while embarking on a new journey as a leader. Shashi Bathla, Director of Mukand Institution, congratulated the students and advised them to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties. Jasmine and Tanish of Class X were sworn in as the Head Girl and Head Boy of the school for this session.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers' plea
Says demand for FIR met | Won’t monitor probe into allegatio...
No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks
Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss irritants due to West sanctions o...