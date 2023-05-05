Investiture ceromony at Swaraj Public School, Damla

The Investiture ceremony marked the formation of a new 'Student Cabinet' for the academic session 2023-24 of the school. A spirit of unity and dynamism filled the air as the grand Ceremony commenced with the a prayer song rendered by the school choir. It was a proud moment for all parents of the newly elected cabinet members to witness their children being invested with great responsibilities while embarking on a new journey as a leader. Shashi Bathla, Director of Mukand Institution, congratulated the students and advised them to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties. Jasmine and Tanish of Class X were sworn in as the Head Girl and Head Boy of the school for this session.