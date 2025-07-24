DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Investiture-cum-felicitation ceremony held

Investiture-cum-felicitation ceremony held

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 24, 2025 IST
The investiture-cum-felicitation ceremony was organised at OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala. The chief guest of the day, former MLA, Ambala City and Haryana minister Aseem Goel, guests of honour Ritesh Goel, Rajiv Prashad, MD, Sugar Mill, Karnal, Parkash Bansal, Chairman, OPS Group of Schools, and jewellers, Chairlady Suman Bansal, Managing Director Tarun Bansal and Director Esha Bansal graced the occasion. The proud parents of Suman Parkash awardees, class toppers, and student council members marked their presence. Principal Neelam Sharma welcomed all dignitaries and parents. The ceremony commenced with the illumination of the ceremonial lamp, followed by ‘Sarswati Vandana’. Badges were presented to the newly elected student council, led by Head Girl Jagriti, and Head Boy Saiyam Bajaj. All four House Captains, Vice-Captains, House Prefects along with class representatives were also felicitated. An energetic patriotic dance performance by the Opsians added an extra sparkle to the impressive ceremony. Suman Parkash Awards were given to the rank holders of Class XII CBSE board examination, session 2024-25. Tanush Verma, the first rank holder, was awarded an e-scooter. Lizza Kalra, who secured the second position, was awarded an LED. Yuvika Kalra and Harjot Kaur, who bagged the third rank, were rewarded with Bluetooth speakers. The first rank holder of Class X, Harshul Batra, second rank holder Ridhima Bajaj, and third rank holders Guntas Kaur and Subal Mittal, besides the toppers of all classes of the previous session were also felicitated.

