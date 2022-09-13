Investitutre ceremony at DAV School, Mohali

Investiture ceremony was held at the school marking the formation of a new senate. Manjot Singh and Rohini of Class XII led the student council as the Head Boy and Head Girl, respectively. Captain and Vice-Captains, along with prefects of Bose House, Gandhi House and Wordsworth House, were given badges and sashes. They took a pledge to keep the flag of the school flying high. Principal Dr Mrs. Rosy Sharma, in her address, congratulated the senate members and added that the student council body of the school represented values of righteousness, responsibility, integrity and leadership.
