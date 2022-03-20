Isha Vidhya, BYJU's join hands to educate children in rural areas

Coimbatore, March 20
With the aim to empower and provide children across geographies with equal learning opportunities, BYJU's has collaborated with Coimbatore-based Isha Vidhya, a non-governmental organisation (NGO).
Under the partnership, Isha Vidhya and BYJU's would provide digital learning tools to underprivileged children in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
This initiative of BYJU's would make the nation known for high-quality school education that is accessible and affordable to all, especially children in rural areas, a press release said here on Sunday.
