Ishu, Usmit honoured by Education Minister

At the ‘Bright Minds Punjab’ event organised by the Punjab Government in Sangrur, meritorious students who excelled in academics were honoured. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains interacted with the students and spoke to them about their dreams, goals and future plans. Two students of Cambridge International School, Sangrur, — Ishu Rani and Usmit Kaur Sekhon — were honoured for their outstanding academic achievements. Principal Mandeep Kaur Chhanna said the honour was the result of the students’ dedication, their parents’ support and the continuous hard work of the teachers. School Chairman Shiv Arya also congratulated the students.

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