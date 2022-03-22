history

Italian medieval mountain hamlet reborn as city appeal dims

Italian medieval mountain hamlet reborn as city appeal dims

Franco Cagnoli, 39, caretaker of the Rocca Calascio castle, looks on in front of the castle situated at 1410 metres above sea level as the sun rises in the small village of Rocca Calascio, Italy. (Reuters)

ROCCA CALASCIO, Italy, March 22

When the sun comes up over the castle of Rocca Calascio, a mountain hamlet high up in the central Italian Apennines, it is like a silent, red thunder.

One such sunrise struck Franco Cagnoli with an almost spiritual calling that led him on a personal mission to revive the medieval village that had been abandoned in 1957.

The once-ghostly place is one of many small locations in Italy enjoying a revival, fuelled by cheap prices, smart working opportunities and a desire for a quieter lifestyle.

"To put it in romantic terms, there is a love story between me and Rocca Calascio," Cagnoli said as he showed visitors round the castle above the hamlet known as the "Light of Abruzzo", the name of the central Italian region where it is located.

Depopulation of rural villages or mountain hamlets in Italy began with emigration in the early 20th century, accelerating after World War Two when the country's economic boom lured people to urban jobs.

At about 1,400 metres above sea level, the castle, whose foundations date back about 1,000 years, is one of the highest in Europe. The medieval hamlet below is home to two families and others have bought properties to restore as either primary residences or second homes.

Cagnoli, now 39, first saw the castle when he was 16 and living in the regional capital L'Aquila. He was on road trip to find himself.

"I arrived here on my scooter as the dawn lit up the castle. I was literally blinded by the light and since that day something inside me changed," he said. "I thought it was the most beautiful place on earth. I felt special energies."

His bond with Rocca Calascio never loosened. In 2012 he moved to Calascio, a village of about 80 residents three kilometres by road downhill. He is now the castle's custodian and head of a cooperative whose 26 members guide visitors.

One Rocca Calascio resident, Valeria Befani, left Rome in 1996 and now runs an online business selling woollen products she makes on an old-fashioned wooden loom.

"People of the previous generation didn't appreciate, or thought they didn't appreciate, the land they lived on," Befani said. "Today's teenagers, like my children, are proud of their land and are happy if they can stay here."

The castle, where the 1985 film "Ladyhawke" starring Michelle Pfeiffer was filmed, began as a tower in a chain of medieval defensive fortifications to control the valleys stretching inwards from the Adriatic Sea.

Rocca Calascio's future was handed a boost this month when Italy's culture ministry included it among 21 places that will receive 20 million euros ($22 million) each to restore ruins and build visitor facilities.

Initiatives to repopulate abandoned or scarcely populated villages in Italy have included town councils giving houses away or selling them for a pittance in exchange for a commitment to restore them. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Arvind Kejriwal for AAP's Punjab Rajya Sabha picks

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23

3
Punjab

In its interim budget, Punjab govt focuses on education, agriculture, social security, health

4
Punjab ASSEMBLY IN SESSION

Punjab Government to end drug menace in six months, scrap false cases: Governor

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Scrap old vehicle, get incentive

6
Nation

125-year-old yoga guru Swami Sivananda receives Padma Shri

7
Punjab

Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'

8
Punjab

Will push for more sittings: Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan

9
Entertainment

'Gully Boy' rapper Dharmesh Parmar 'MC Tod Fod' dies at 24

10
Nation

After Imran Khan praised India's foreign policy, this is what Foreign Secretary Shringla has to say

Don't Miss

View All
New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern
Amritsar March 20: World Sparrow Day

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Top Stories

Bhagwant Mann announces to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees of Punjab

Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'

The chief minister’s fresh announcement came days after Mann...

Third day of Punjab Vidhan Sabha session begins with obituary references

In its interim budget, Punjab govt focuses on education, agriculture, social security, health

Presents its Vote on Account budget of Rs 37,120. 23 crore

Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23

Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23

Discussion on Governor’s address postponed till next session

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Kejriwal on AAP’s Punjab Rajya Sabha picks

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Arvind Kejriwal for AAP's Punjab Rajya Sabha picks

Says that barring cricketer Harbhajan Singh the rest are bet...

Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates

Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates

A 5-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 while 10-kg composite b...

Cities

View All

Over 50 Cong councillors turn up at MC office, seek special meeting

Amritsar Mayor issue: Over 50 Congress councillors turn up at MC office, seek special meeting

Amritsar Man loses Rs 41 lakh in cyber fraud

Amritsar woman dies under mysterious circumstances

Gangsters who left for foreign shores a headache for Punjab Police

Reviving poetry — the language of the soul

Will focus on civic issues: Jagroop Gill

Will focus on civic issues: Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill

Centre must fulfil its promises, say farm unions

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up in Bathinda

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Chandigarh: Scrap old vehicle, get incentive

Chandigarh: Scrap old vehicle, get incentive

Lt Col HS Chahal elected president of Chandigarh Golf Club

Come April 1, Chandigarh civic body top brass to be on field inspection

Mohali MC passes Rs 160-crore Budget

PGI conducts seventh heart transplant

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

On Bhagat Singh martyrdom day eve, Kejriwal announces special school in Shaheed-e-Azad’s name

Covid booster shot for all adults mulled

US envoy Victoria Nuland meets Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Jalandhar gets double representation in RS

Jalandhar gets double representation in Rajya Sabha

World Water Day: Per capita water availability on the decline

2,234 kids jabbed in Jalandhar

Month on, cops clueless in minor's rape case

2019 setback paved way for my victory this time, says Jangi Lal Mahajan

City bizman Sanjeev Arora is AAP’s choice for Rajya Sabha

Ludhiana bizman Sanjeev Arora is AAP's choice for Rajya Sabha

Opposition trains guns on AAP for nominating 'outsiders' for Rajya Sabha

Two nabbed for snatching, one for molesting minor

4 held in vehicle theft, snatching cases

Farmers' body calls for implementation of demands

Shambhu carjacking case solved, 3 held

Shambhu carjacking case solved, 3 held

Days after SMO found 'drunk', Patiala Civil Surgeon inspects health centres

13 of 117 Punjab MLAs studied at Punjabi University, Patiala

Citing Covid duties, junior resident doctors at Government Rajindra Hospital want exams postponed

Patiala MC likely to miss deadline for waste segregation at source