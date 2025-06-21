DT
ITC WOW recognises students, schools for contribution towards Clean India Mission

ITC WOW recognises students, schools for contribution towards Clean India Mission

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 21, 2025 IST
Reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship and resource conservation through sustainable waste management and recycling practices, ITC Limited hosted the Wellbeing Out of Waste (WOW) Interschool Recycling Championship Awards Presentation Event at The Grand Regent Hotel, Coimbatore. The event was held to recognise and celebrate the exceptional contributions made by students and schools in advancing the cause of the Clean India Mission or Swachh Bharat, through effective waste management during the championship. The chief guest was Thiru Sanket Balwant Waghe, Additional Collector (Development), Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and guests of honour were Sibsankar Bandyopadhyay, executive vice-president, HR & CSR, ITC Limited, Paperboards & Specialty Papers Division, V Murali, Unit Head, Mill Operations, ITC Limited, Paperboards & Specialty Papers Division, Unit Kovai, and SNN Umakanth, Deputy General Manager, WOW, ITC Limited, Paperboards & Specialty Papers Division. The dignitaries presented awards and medals to the deserving students and schools. The Interschool Recycling Championship (ISRC), ITC WOW’s flagship programme is designed to instil the habit of source segregation and responsible waste management among future citizens. Implemented across all major cities in southern India, the programme encourages students and schools to actively participate in waste management practices, thereby fostering a culture of sustainability and environmental responsibility. The 2024-25 edition of the Championship witnessed an overwhelming response with over 85,000 students actively participating and collectively contributing approximately 118 metric tons of dry waste for recycling. The Championship also saw 2,482 schools from across southern India take part, involving 9.31 lakh students in raising awareness about waste segregation. The programme brought together government and private schools from various boards, including ICSE, CBSE, and SSC, fostering a culture of sustainability among young change-makers.

