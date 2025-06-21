DT
IVY International School, Bhatta Kuffer, Shimla, students visit State Bank of India

IVY International School, Bhatta Kuffer, Shimla, students visit State Bank of India

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 21, 2025 IST
Grade XI (Commerce) students stepped beyond the classroom during an insightful visit to the State Bank of India, Shanan Branch, gaining real-world exposure to banking operations. The explored core banking functions, learnt about account types, digital banking and customer service, understood banking’s impact on the economy, and engaged in a dynamic Q&A session. The school conveys heartfelt thanks to Urmila Negi and team for the warm welcome and valuable learning experience. Chairman Vishal Chauhan said, “True learning is living the lesson.” Director Chandresh Chauhan said, “We shape thinkers and leaders.” Principal Mandeep Rana said, “Experiential learning empowers futures.”

