Ivy International School, Shimla

The school held its investiture ceremony, marking the formation of a new senate. The ceremony started with a march past by students of four clans - Bavarians, Spartans, Utopians, and Venetians. This was followed by an oath-taking ceremony where students pledged to carry out their duties with sincerity and efficiency. Virender Sharma, Secretary, Food Commission, HP, was the chief guest on the occasion, who urged thestudents to seize opportunities, acquire skills and transform society. He reminded them that they were all unique and had the potential to lead and be the nation-builders in future. School Principal Chandresh Chauhan congratulated the council members and also reminded them of the great responsibility they were being entrusted with. The ceremony ended with a vote of thanks to parents, students and the chief guest.