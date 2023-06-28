Ivy International School, Shimla

The Ivyans took a unique initiative called — Flashmob , wherein students rendered a couple of dance performances at two locations in the heart of the Shimla town. The performances were impromptu and were performed without any stage setting and props. The lively presentation by the children charged the atmosphere instantly making the locals and tourists shake a leg with the young performers. A Flashmob in Shimla turned out to be treat for the visitors as well as the students. All major cities in the world have witnessed this event and Shimla was the first city in Himachal to have something of this kind.