Ivy International School, Shimla, student wins gold medal in karate championship

Ivy International School, Shimla, student wins gold medal in karate championship

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 17, 2025 IST
Displaying exceptional skill and determination, Aasvik Deshta, a student of Grade 3 of the school, secured gold medal in the +25 kg individual category at the Himachal State Sub Junior Karate Championship 2025 held at Maharaja Palace, Baijnath. Chairman Vishal Chauhan said Aasvik had ignited a spark of excellence. Director Chandresh Chauhan expressed pride in seeing an Ivyan excel at the state level. Principal Mandeep Rana remarked that Aasvik’s victory reflected discipline, self-belief, and the school’s spirit of perseverance. The management, staff, and students of the school extended heartfelt congratulations to Aasvik and his family, acknowledging the role of parental encouragement and sacrifice in nurturing this golden talent.

