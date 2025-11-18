Ivy International School students, faculty excel in Tech League

It was a proud moment for the Ivy International School family as their students and faculty excelled at the Himachal Tech League (HTL) 2025, held at SVM Himrashmi, competing against 12 leading schools from across Himachal Pradesh. Under the theme “The Great Himalayan Rescue,” Ivy’s young innovators showcased exceptional talent in technology-driven crisis management, bringing home several top honours. The school’s teams secured third place in the Robotics Challenge (Gurman, Vedansh Seraik and Ojas – classes VIII and VI), third place in 3D Printing Design (Aaryaveer, Vikhyat, Aerika and Kavyansh – Class VIII) and third place in the Drone Tech Challenge (Rudransh, Shivansh, Ayushman and Advitya – classes XI and VIII), while faculty member Ishan Bhasin clinched the first place in Robo Fighting. Competing alongside reputed institutions like Lawrence School Sanawar, Loreto Convent Tara Hall and Him Academy, Ivy’s remarkable performance reflected its commitment to innovation and excellence in STEM education.

Advertisement