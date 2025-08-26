Ivy International school students shine in Olympiads

Young learners of Ivy International School, Bhatakuffer, excelled at Verse & Voice Pro Olympiad and Bold Beginning Pro Olympiad, organised by TeachwithE4. Grade I students showcased exceptional talent with Vidhyakshi Dangi winning gold medal and Aavya Rajta securing silver medal in the Verse & Voice Pro Olympiad. Other proud participants included Amyra, Ananya Sharma, Ishai Negi and the medallists themselves. Director Chandresh Chauhan congratulated the achievers, saying, “Every bold beginning carries the seed of greatness.” Principal Mandeep Rana said, “The triumphs of our young learners remind us that the foundation of excellence is laid early.”

