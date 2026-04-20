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Home / The School Tribune / J.C.B. Public School achieves 100% pass rate in Class X; Harshita Tanwar tops with 97%

J.C.B. Public School achieves 100% pass rate in Class X; Harshita Tanwar tops with 97%

School note

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:12 PM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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J.C.B. Public Senior Secondary School achieved a remarkable 100% pass result in the CBSE Class X examination. Harshita Tanwar secured the first position with 97%, followed by Reena Kumari with 91%. Aradhya, Neha Verma and Anmol Sethi shared the third position with 88%. Principal Rekha Bali congratulated the students and appreciated the dedication of the teaching staff, wishing the students success in their future endeavours.

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