J.C.B. Public School achieves 100% pass rate in Class X; Harshita Tanwar tops with 97%

J.C.B. Public Senior Secondary School achieved a remarkable 100% pass result in the CBSE Class X examination. Harshita Tanwar secured the first position with 97%, followed by Reena Kumari with 91%. Aradhya, Neha Verma and Anmol Sethi shared the third position with 88%. Principal Rekha Bali congratulated the students and appreciated the dedication of the teaching staff, wishing the students success in their future endeavours.

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