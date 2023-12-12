Jai Public School, Adhoi

The school organised a social media awareness campaign aimed at highlighting the threats of social media and helping students to manage their social media usage. Gulshan Kumar, SHO, Barara, was the chief guest. Students were guided about the risks of using social media and briefed about its addiction and the increase in cybercrime. Teacher speakers Kalpana and Priyanka threw light on pros and cones of social media. Students pledged to use social media safely and in a limited manner. Principal Dr Neelam Jain proposed the vote of thanks.

#Social Media