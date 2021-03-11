Jain Public School students win table tennis tourney

Swami Chhagan Lal Lala Hans Raj Jain Public School, Amloh Road, Khanna, bagged the first position in U-17 girls and third position in U-19 girls in a table tennis competition. The competitions are being organised by Ludhiana East (Khanna) Sahodaya Schools complex. Principal Meenakshi Phull congratulation the team and motivated them to play with real sportsmanship in future also.