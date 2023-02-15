Jainendra Public School, Panchkula

The school bid a warm farewell to the outgoing students of Classes X and XII and wished them good luck for boards. A special luncheon was organised at KC Cross Road, wherein teachers and students of Class XI presented dance performances and hosted interesting games to entertain the board classes. Various titles were conferred on students, who were also given mementos on the occasion. Students became nostalgic about their days spent in the school. In her address, Principal Leena Sood, motivated students to work diligently and wished for a bright future.