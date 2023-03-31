Jainendra Public School, Panchkula

The school's auditorium sparkled on its graduation day with all its high achievers who worked diligently throughout the 2022-2023 session. They were felicitated with trophies and gifts. Cartoon characters and different rides were arranged by the school authorities for the students. Principal Leena Sood congratulated the students and told them to work hard in future also.
