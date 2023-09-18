Jainendra Public School, Panchkula

An investiture ceremony was organised at Jainendra Public School. The deserving individuals filled their candidature for the post of Head Boy, Head Girl, house and class prefects. The process of voting and campaigning was done in a traditional manner. The stage was adorned with the school’s emblem, creating an ambience of reverence and commitment to the institution’s values. The student leaders were then invited on the stage one by one and given their respective badges and sashes by Principal Leena Sood. The principal emphasised the significance of leadership and the responsibilities associated with it. Then the recipients beaming with pride pledged to uphold the school’s values and be torchbearers of progress.

