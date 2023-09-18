Jainendra Public School, Panchkula

An investiture ceremony was organised at Jainendra Public School. The deserving individuals filled their candidature for the post of Head Boy, Head Girl, house and class prefects. The process of voting and campaigning was done in a traditional manner. The stage was adorned with the school’s emblem, creating an ambience of reverence and commitment to the institution’s values. The student leaders were then invited on the stage one by one and given their respective badges and sashes by Principal Leena Sood. The principal emphasised the significance of leadership and the responsibilities associated with it. Then the recipients beaming with pride pledged to uphold the school’s values and be torchbearers of progress.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address
Erdogan says this in his address to the General Debate on Tu...
Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi
These remarks are made by Australian Foreign Minister Penny ...
Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert
Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...
Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar
The cases include three of sedition
Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi
Soma Laishram had been in the forefront in voicing the conce...