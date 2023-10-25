Jainendra Public School, Panchkula

The school hosted a declamation contest in Atam Auditorium under Hub of Learning, in which various schools of Panchkula participated. The topics for the competition were ‘Anaemia-free Panchkula’, ‘Go Green Panchkula’ and ‘Plastic-free Panchkula’, in which the first, second and third prizes were bagged by Tvishi Sinha, Bhawan Vidhyalya, Ashita Dobhal, DAV, Surajpur, and Rishika Sahu of CL DAV, Panchkula, respectively. The winners were conferred certificates and flower pots were given to all the participants. It was followed by an interesting quiz and an informative session by Vinay Gandhi, regional coordinator under the Anaemia Mukt Bharat.
